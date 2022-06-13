Dear Editor:
As I sit writing this, it is June 6, 2022, and we are remembering June 6, 1944.
That date is forever enshrined in our collective memory as D-Day, the day that allied forces invaded the European continent, an action which led to ultimate victory in the European portion of World War Two.
For a long time, I have followed a policy of displaying the American flag on the front of my house. I love to see the Stars and Stripes fluttering in the breeze and it reminds me of the many accomplishments of our United States during its relatively brief life.
Now, I'm having serious and sad second thoughts about displaying the flag. It is apparent to even the casual observer that the United States as we've known it is spiraling down into an abyss from which there is no escape.
The nation that emerges from the current hate-driven and divided nation will be far different from what has come before. Our forefathers' grand idea of a perfect democratic republic will be gone as too many millions of U.S. citizens now seem to desire a "strong man" dictatorial government. On the other side is a vast group drifting downward to socialism.
I belong to that now-defunct centrist position. At various times in my long life I have been a Democrat and a Republican. Both parties became too extreme for me so I am now a man without a party; perhaps one could call me an Independent. Being an Independent is a useless position in our two-party country, but it's all there was left for a moderate.
I'm concerned that in flying our flag, passersby might get the notion that I am in favor of the "nationalist" movement that is sweeping the country, when, in fact, I am flying it to honor the "old" United States that now exists only in my memory.
I am a very old person. I believe one must live a long time in order to get a proper view of our history. For example, I understand that many people declare that the Holocaust never happened in the face of endless evidence that it did. The Holocaust was the brainchild of a "strong man" who was in charge of a nation. This same "strong man" declared that he would make his country great again--and he did, until twelve years later when it all came crashing down and he committed suicide.
I mourn the disappearance of my beloved United States of America. It was a wonderful experience in nation building. I guess it was just too good to last. RIP, America.
Norman D. Voiles
Rushville
