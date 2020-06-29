Dear Editor:
People can care about more than one issue that impacts them and the rest of the world. From poverty at home to poverty globally, from racial issues in America to racial issues across the world. We need to learn to care about more than one issue.
The U.S. is one of the most powerful nations in the world and needs to do more. Our own plight with poverty here in the United States should not take away from helping others in other nations. People actually benefit when helping those in need, who would have thought, right? Shocking, helping others makes a positive impact in our own lives as much as it does theirs.
Helping others can mean sending $1, or signing petitions, learning more about global issues at The Borgen Project, voting, and calling your Congressional leaders to see the change you want in the world. There is no coincidence with the world’s most dangerous countries being among the poorest.
I am calling on Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun to support funding the International Affairs Budget. An investment in foreign aid and development not only helps with national security but helps fight disease, educating children and providing humanitarian aid. By improving global poverty, it will improve national security challenges the U.S. faces such as terrorism and amount of child soldiers. It is high time those in power do something to stop the spread of poverty.
A concerned citizen,
Alexis Woodruff
Greenfield
