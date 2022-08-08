Dear Editor:
Perhaps a lot of people are like me in that they are getting really tired of the news media's obsession with the abortion situation. Whenever one turns on the news, or opens a newspaper in the case of some of us old-fashioned folks, you may be sure that the lead story will be about abortion...with rehashes and rehashes and......
Perhaps I should restate my own personal feelings about the subject: I have never, to my knowledge, been a party to an abortion.
I wrestled with the abortion question for a long time and finally arrived at the inescapable conclusion that nobody--male or female, judge or commoner--has any right to tell any woman what she may or may not do with her body or anything inside it.
Back in the day, I never knew of any abortions, but there were a lot of "d. & c.'s" which may have sometimes been a euphemism for an abortion. If so, nobody got all uptight about it.
I imagine there were instances where a poor woman had a houseful of kids she and her man could barely feed and another mouth to feed was just more than she could bear (literally). So, if the word got around that she had "lost" the baby, folks would just sympathize with her and then forget about it.
In The Great Depression, people didn't do a lot of moralizing, demonstrating and parading. They were far too busy just trying to eke out a living from one day to the next.
Norman D. Voiles
Rushville, Indiana
