Dear Editor:
We wish to thank everyone, especially our sponsors, for their support and assistance over the past years. The Christmas Train Exhibit at First Presbyterian Church could not have taken place without this support. It has become part of the Greensburg Christmas holiday tradition. We wish to extend our special gratitude to the following;
First Federal Savings and Loan, First Financial Bank, Hilliard & Lyons / Baird & Co. , Napoleon State Bank, Stradley-Hagerty Dentistry, Duke Energy, Holiday Inn Express, Tree City Tool, Levensteins / Abby Carpet, Indiana Wire, GECOM Corp., Decatur County Shrine, Greensburg Eagles, Batesville Eagles.
I would like to extend a special thank you to First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, Needler’s Grocery, Stories Restaurant, Larry & Kathy Dutcher, The Pacific and Eastern Model R.R., The Greensburg Fire Dept. and, of course, Santa Clause
Thank you!
Mike Baumgartner
Greensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.