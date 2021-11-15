Dear Editor:
Dogs running loose. I have called the dog catcher at least seven times reporting dogs that run loose in my neighborhood.
Supposedly, he/she has sent letters to the owners and so far nothing has happened to stop the dogs from running loose and crapping in my yard.
I have also called the mayor's office. I have never reached the mayor, but I have talked to the person answering the phone.
I have called his office four times. The person who answered the phone said they were not responsible.
There is a leash law in the town of Greensburg, so who is responsible?
Hershel Houk
Greensburg
