Washington picking e-vehicle winners and losers
Dear Editor:
As long-time Honda associates, we’re deeply concerned about what is going on in Washington, D.C. to discriminate against non-union auto workers here in Indiana.
Honda has developed and built over 2 million cars and SUVs here in Indiana since 2008, spending billions of dollars to employ thousands of workers who have families here and pay the taxes that have helped build our communities.
Honda is moving rapidly to develop and build electric vehicles but unfortunately, the current congressional proposal to provide an additional $4,500 bonus to buy an EV only supports automakers using union labor. This proposal is unfair and does not treat all American auto workers equally, including our Honda associate friends and neighbors.
Furthermore, Honda is America’s most fuel-efficient, full-line automaker with the lowest-emissions according to the EPA and accounts for 4 of the top 10 “Most American made vehicles” according to Cars.com. Why is Congress penalizing Indiana workers who develop and build the country’s cleanest vehicles just because they are not unionized?
It isn’t fair for Washington, D.C. to pick EV winners, because if that happens Indiana will lose.
Larry Geise and Yoshiyuki Nakazawa, Honda Indiana Auto Plant Co-Leads
