Dear Editor:
America has lost the ability and even the desire to solve problems. We’d rather watch the country go to hell.
We refuse to look for solutions to history, too boring and irrelevant. We refuse to look to reason, too demanding. We refuse to look to humanity, who cares about one’s neighbors. We refuse to look to morality, law is evil, license is everything. We refuse to look to cleanliness, healing, physical and emotional strength; let’s settle for addiction, disease and disability.
We refuse to look to moderation; we want full-time luxury and the power to control and hurt. We refuse to look to effort; theft, bailouts, and intimidation are easier and faster. We refuse to look to low-tech social science; eTech and guns are the only way.
We refuse to look to smallness: small government, small business, small debt, small food portions. Smallness stinks. Hugeness rules, especially monstrous government, monstrous industry and finance, and monstrous bellies and thighs.
Americans are an incredibly fat, wasteful, debt-ridden, crime-infested, ignorant people. How did we get this way?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
