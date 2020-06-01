Dear Editor:
We failed. I'm sorry. And most of us do not know what to do about it.
I'm referring to our friends and family members in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. You've been quarantined to your rooms. Visitors are not allowed to come in and visit with you. Some of your neighbor-friends are dying. You feel isolated. You are surrounded by a new virus. Many of you do not have any other option than to stay where you are.
There are lots of numbers thrown around about the new virus. Lots of confusion. Lots of apprehension. But most of us are not isolated to one room and we do make trips for pleasure, work and to the grocery store.
About 40% of the population infected with the virus transmit the virus before they feel sick. Shedding or spreading of the virus can occur 2-3 days before there are any symptoms. A recent study in Indiana found 45% of those testing positive had no symptoms what-so-ever. So we have too many people walking around with the virus, spreading the virus, never feeling sick, are never tested and are not aware that they are putting others at great risks. There are also those who test positive but have unknowingly been spreading the virus for a few days prior.
Across the nation, around 40% of all the COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes and long term care facilities. But in Johnson County and likely other places, 80% of the COVID-19 deaths occurred in such facilities. Double the national rate! That should be sending up a red flag. Most of those deaths in Johnson County occurred in just three facilities (Greenwood Healthcare, Greenwood Meadows and Otterbein Franklin).
Why? What happened? Or what did not happen?
We're sorry, but we don't know what to do. Individuals probably can not do much. But is there any agency at the local, state or federal level aware of the risks that our friends and family members are exposed to in such facilities? Is anyone attempting to determine why some nursing homes have so many COVID-19 deaths? Have any changes been made at these high risk facilities? Does anybody even care?
I'm sorry. We have failed many of our family members and friends. Shame on us as a society for not caring or doing more.
Richard Huber, M.D.
Greenwood, Indiana
Graduate of St. Paul H.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.