Dear Editor:
During this pandemic crisis we have heard of many different stories about how we as Americans are adapting to a very different way of living. Our children and grandchildren are bored, restless, and longing to go back to their regular routines. We, as adults, have made what we would consider drastic changes in our lives in order to help defeat this invisible enemy. Many people are on the front lines rendering aid to the individuals that are suffering with this deadly disease. Our physicians and scientists are working overtime to find an answer for this unknown disease. Our prayer is that with God's help and their expertise we can find an answer in a short period of time.
This pandemic has brought people together that wold normally have very little contact prior to these unusual times. The old song "Getting To Know You" is certainly appropriate during this period of adaptation. We are worshiping God via the internet, ordering on line, paying bills on line, using the speaker phone, and utilizing Skype in order to see our families. These are just some of the many changes in our lives. We have experienced the lowest gasoline prices since the late 1950s. The irony of the low price of gasoline is not being able to go anywhere to shop, visit friends, relatives, attend church or take a vacation. Home schooling has a new meaning now and it's important that our children's minds are kept busy daily acquiring new knowledge, meeting new challenges, and, most importantly, occupying their time. You can't stop in and see a neighbor, shop for pleasure, sit down in a restaurant, meet friends for breakfast, or have friends over for dinner.
With all the changes that are occurring in our country right now, some areas have never changed. We have been fortunate to live in a community in Rush County that has always had a benevolent attitude toward others. This pandemic hasn't changed our way of life as much as it has in other areas of the country. Yes, we are being more cautious now, not visiting in person, increasing phone calls, and staying six feet apart even in our driveway conversations. Our church is still helping individuals that need food, financial help, transportation, and most importantly, prayer. This hasn't changed very much now because our church has always provided these things throughout its history. The Raleigh-Mays EMS services are still available as are other EMS providers in Rush County. These services have always been available, we just are more aware of it now. Law enforcement has always been there for us throughout the years, and they still are. The Township Trustees and their boards are still providing poor relief as they have for many years. Our county hospital is open and its medical personnel are providing care for the sick and injured as in the past. Our teachers are still teaching either by internet or phone. They have been teaching our children for many years and are trying to continue this tradition while being challenged by this pandemic. Mays School's board will continue making the correct decisions for its staff and students, as they have the last several years. Our county commissioners are still making decisions that affect our county, as are the members of the county council.
Our area, as other areas of the county, have great people in them. If you want to borrow an egg, a cup of flour or sugar, a package of bacon, or a recipe, the northern edge of the county will provide it as they have in the past. Nothing has changed the giving attitudes of our neighbors and nothing will change it in the future. This is something we have already and we will never let anything interfere with continuing this great community tradition. We have something here that other areas of America would love to have, and we are going to keep it.
Jim Powers
Rush County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.