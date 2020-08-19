Dear Editor:
Mike Pence showed the nation how bigoted he was toward LBGTQ Hoosiers by pushing us to economic collapse with RFRA in 2015, showed Scott County he didn’t care about their HIV crisis that same year and showed the nation he stood with a race-baiting, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic President in 2016.
His older brother, Sixth District Congressman Greg Pence, who bankrupted Kiel Bros Oil Co. and left Indiana with a horrific $20 million environmental mess, has given us more of the same ineptitude, bigotry and shame.
Greg aligns himself with the same exact political views and ideologies as Mike, saying “there’s no daylight between my views and that of my brother.”
In just his first term in Congress, Greg opposed the George Floyd Policing Act, voted against removing Confederate statues from public view in the US Capitol and called the unemployment benefits of the Cares Act a “disaster” even while it helped struggling Americans during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
Greg also spent 2 long years supporting a trade war that devastated Hoosier farmers, voted against the Raise the Federal Minimum Wage Act and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act in 2019.
Greg also refuses to stop selling racist, transphobic and anti-Semitic items at his antique malls. He literally said, “no comment.”
It’s reckoning time for us all. Do we really want Greg or Mike Pence representing us as Hoosiers? I think not.
Jeannine Lee Lake
Muncie
