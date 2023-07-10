Dear Editor:
I just finished "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett. It is set in the 16th Century, largely in England and France, but also in Scotland, Spain, the Netherlands and elsewhere.
This novel of 928 pages is largely concerned with the religious problems of the time--and they were many.
The entrenched Catholics were dedicated to wiping out the rising numbers of Protestants and used endless cruel ways of doing so.
With the avowed purpose of "eradicating" all Protestants, the Catholics waged relentless civil warfare against the upstarts who refused to follow the rigid teachings of the Catholic Church. A favorite way of removing a Protestant was burning at the stake in which a live person was tied to a stake, firewood heaped around them and set afire. leaving them to a slow and hideously painful death. Large crowds gathered to enjoy these public spectacles. Undoubtedly the most cruel organization in world history was The Spanish Inquisition, a Catholic entity proudly dedicated to the invention of machines of torture that are too cruel for us to even imagine being conceived by humans.
In a a determined response, Protestants waged their own war against the Catholics; ostensibly with the aim of achieving freedom of religion but with the real intention of replacing Catholicism as the national religion of France and England. These rigid anti-Catholics were certainly not averse to carrying out their own major acts of bloodshed. It was a cruel time to be alive--and worse to die, which happened all too frequently and often for no good reason.
Through decade after decade of open and covert actions, the Protestants finally did prevail and Protestantism became the national religion of England (the Church of England). Those who watched the recent coronation of King Charles III heard him give his solemn oath to always guard and protect Protestantism in his realm.
Given the terrible bloodshed spilled and thousands (millions) killed in the name of religion, it is dumbfounding that right now, in this supposedly enlightened age, churches are still wrangling over who has the "correct" way of worshiping God.
It's happening now: The Methodist church is splitting; the vast Southern Baptist church is splitting, with no end in sight.
The Methodists are splitting over the LGBTQ+ alphabet soup. One faction wants to invite them in, the other side doesn't.
With the Southern Baptists, a very conservative group, the major problem seems to be that some churches want to ordain women as pastors and the other side declares, no, no, we can't have that--only men can be pastors. I believe they also have some confusion and controversy in their rank and file over the LGBTQ+ controversy.
And that's just two large Protestant congregations. The present-day Roman Catholics are struggling with the issue of apparently countless numbers of young boys who allegedly were sexually abused by priests for decades, often with the covert knowledge of church authorities.
And then of course, no discussion of religion would be complete without mentioning Islam, a huge and rapidly growing presence in the world's religions. But that's another subject, for another time.
Noticeable by their absence in this brief report are the Eastern religions. They seem to be in a quiet period and causing no problems at present.
To summarize, one must pose the question: Will religions ever agree? Leading Christian religions agree that there is only one God, but their agreements seem to end there. Someone once said, "The Devil is in the details," and that seems to be the problem with religions.
At least they are no longer killing each other as they did in the "good old days."
AUTHOR'S NOTE NO. 1: Readers will notice and perhaps wonder at the absence of any mention of The Holocaust in this report. I've omitted that stain on humanity because Jews were considered by the Nazis to be a race rather than a religion.
AUTHOR'S NOTE NO. 2: Readers should be aware that in no instance have I expressed any personal opinions in this piece. I have merely recounted events of the past and present. I leave it for others to have opinions in these matters if they wish to do so.
Norman D. Voiles
Rushville, Ind.
