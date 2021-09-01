Dear Editor:
On September 11, 2001, the United States was attacked by Taliban recruited and financed terrorists. Thousands of Americans died. We responded by punishing the Taliban and preventing more attacks.
Now, President Biden retreated so that the Taliban could retake Afghanistan. That retreat is costing many lives. On Sunday, I got an email from a fellow Gideon that on Monday, August 30, 2021, 229 Christian missionaries who were captured in that country would be executed by the Taliban.
On September 11, 2021, we should remember and honor those who died in the attacks twenty years ago and those who died to protect our country and our people since then. But, also, we should begin the movement to impeach and remove Joe Biden before he can help the Taliban kill any more innocent people.
Woodrow Wilcox
Dyer, Ind.
