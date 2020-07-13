COVID-19 response inadequate
Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our nation hard, and we are still waiting on an adequate federal response.
The Gospels tell us to care for those in need, and yet we are still waiting on a federal response to the pandemic worthy of the chaos it is creating.
Indiana has an unemployment rate over 11%, and federal expanded unemployment benefits are set to run out at the end of the month. It is time for the Senate to act, and Senators Young and Braun must lead the way.
The Senate’s response must focus on providing aid to those with the most urgent needs in our community.
S. Rose Marie Weckenmann OSF Oldenburg
Writer disagrees with previous letter
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to the letter from Noella Poinsette that was published in your 07/07/20 edition.
I would like to suggest that perhaps the person or persons who took the Black Lives Matter banner did so because they thought that it had no place in front of a Catholic convent. I would also suggest that the letter writer, and the Sisters of St.Francis who decided to place the banner there, should have done their due diligence before making this decision and should have visited the BLM website to read just what this organization espouses.
For instance, it clearly states, “we disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement..., we foster a queer-affirming network...”. Their beliefs and goals are in direct opposition to the teachings of the traditional church which are clearly stated in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.
There must be a better way for the Oldenburg Franciscans to express their belief in our God-given command to “love your neighbor” than by supporting this very controversial organization. Indeed black lives do matter but wouldn’t a banner saying ALL LIVES MATTER be more appropriate to be seen in front of a Catholic convent if they truly believe in the sanctity of all God’s creation (including the unborn) as they want us to believe and support.
Kathy Mattucci Batesville
