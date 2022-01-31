Dear Editor:
Recently, I was dismayed to learn about a proposed bill at the Indiana Statehouse offering a “fix” to the payday loan industry.
SB 352, named the Supervised Consumer Loans bill, purports to be beneficial to the too many struggling Hoosiers who utilize these predatory services. Considering the current interest rates legally allowed for these loans top out at a whopping 391%, a fix is definitely needed, but SB 352 isn’t it.
For anyone who’s never needed to take out a payday loan, it can be easy to dismiss this issue and blame the borrowers for their economic shortcomings. But it’s really not that simple. Oftentimes, banks will not provide services for low-income folks in many Hoosier communities.
Those same folks shoulder the biggest burden when the price of food, rent, utilities, gas, and everything else rises. While there is help available through multiple venues, that information isn’t always readily accessible and the threshold to entry in those programs can be overly cumbersome.
So, with very targeted marketing and easy accessibility, the payday loan industry swoops in to fill the gap.
That was my experience as a young soldier in the US Army. Growing up in a fairly comfortable middle-class existence, I was fortunate enough to fall back on my parents if I had an economic emergency. But for years, I watched too many of my fellow soldiers take out payday loans to manage between their meager monthly paychecks. Especially those with families, who were often already receiving some form of government assistance.
After coming up short one too many times myself, I jumped on the payday loan bandwagon. They were very easy to get, but not so much to pay off. Eventually, along with more fees, I did get it done…with help.
Again, I was lucky enough to have a family that I could lean on for support. This is simply not the reality for many service members and veterans to this day, 25 years later. On top of having some of the most daunting challenges of any cohort of people in our society (high rates of depression, PTSD, drug use, financial insecurity, homelessness, and suicide), veterans are highly targeted by the payday loan industry, accompanied by those massive interest rates and fees.
Real change needs to happen now. Not just for the veterans, but for everyone in Indiana.
Despite SB 352 being touted as that change to payday lending laws, it’s just a fig leaf to create more profit for the industry. That our Indiana Legislature continues to allow this predatory industry’s business model to exist as is, on the backs of working and fixed income Hoosiers, is astonishing to me.
To bolster that industry with new legislation to extract even more profit from those most vulnerable Hoosiers is infuriating and unacceptable. You can’t get blood from a stone, and it’s well past time the Indiana statehouse understands this.
Please join me in contacting your state senator and representative to tell them to vote no on SB 352. Enough is enough!
Bryce Gustafson
Program Organizer
Citizens Action Coalition
