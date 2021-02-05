“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” – 1 Corinthians 13:4, NIV
Ellie lived with her grandmother who regularly criticized her from the time she was small.
“Nana always seemed to have a list of reasons why things didn’t work out for me. In junior high, she told me I didn’t make the cheerleading team because I wasn’t pretty enough. In high school, she said no one asked me to prom because I was too fat.”
Ellie spent years accepting her grandmother’s painful words. Like many kids and teenagers, she simply believed that when an adult tells you something it must be the truth. She never thought to question it.
Then she shared with a college friend the painful things her grandmother would say during their daily phone calls.
“I still remember his face when I told him about it. He turned to look at me and there was such compassion in his eyes. He said that’s abuse. Love is kind, Ellie, and you deserve love.”
For Ellie, it was the first time anyone had ever stood up for her. She’d never had that validation and it made her think there could be people who loved her simply for being herself.
“I started working with a counselor not long after that. She helped me see myself as a precious child of God. It took years to work through all of the verbal abuse but I eventually forgave my grandmother. I didn’t want to carry those wounds with me for the rest of my life.”
Maybe you have an experience like that of Ellie. Quite possibly you have held those emotions in and haven’t share them with anyone. The acceptance of harsh words received as a child will have lingering affects even into adulthood.
If that’s the case for you, this is a great time to process those painful words that have been taken as truth and discover the freedom that God’s love has for each and everyone of us. Deal with that pain now so you can live in freedom with the haunting of yesteryear.
God, when the people in my life aren’t kind, help me to remember that You speak love over me. Let me feel the warm embrace of Your love every day. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Most Rev. Michael Layne is pastor of FaithPoints and can be reached at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org.
