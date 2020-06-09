Some people believe that, during all this time spent holed-up at home, a LOT more household chores and fix-ups should be getting done.
I live with one of those “some people,” and avoiding her disapproving gaze is becoming harder by the week. Luckily, I’ve found an easy, three-step surefire solution:
Step 1: Turn on HGTV, the network that airs endless hours of shows featuring home rehabs, renovations and remodelings.
Step 2: Steer the wife, whose father was a homebuilder slash general contractor, and who can’t resist a good HGTV show (or a bad one, for that matter) to her favorite chair and start her watching.
Step 3: Tiptoe away and do something waaaaay more fun than tend to that bedroom closet shelf that’s starting to detach from the wall, or take down those old curtain rod brackets in the bathroom, or put a fresh coat of sealant on the deck.
Now, you may be wondering, what could be waaaaay more fun than those projects? If you’re wondering this because you think those activities are fun, then we’ve probably got nuthin’ to talk about. But if you’re wondering this because you also want to have great fun, I heartily recommend one pastime I’m indulging in heavily, and will for the next month ahead as well: Reading old issues of “Baseball Digest”!
If you think that’s nowhere near the vicinity of “great fun,” I beg you to bear with me for a few more paragraphs! I’ll share some cherce tidbits from old “Baseball Digests,” featuring celebrities, fascinating math (well, baseball statistics, actually), goofball comments, and maybe explain what “cherce” means.
(Note: Here’s how to read every past issue – ever! – of “Baseball Digest”: The publication’s website has “opened up its archives” for free, until July 15. You just create a user name and password, and voila!, you’re wallowing in whatever baseball era you’re nostalgic for, which, if you’re a whippersnapper like my No. 5 son [age 19], would be last year.)
Let’s start our meandering with a big-time celebrity – the movie star Marilyn Monroe!
Item: In January 1954, Marilyn married retired New York Yankee superstar Joe DiMaggio. Back in the 1950s, “Baseball Digest” would fill its pages with lots of short anecdotes, quotes and “sound bites” to fill space. So the editors published a comment one of Joe’s Yankee teammates made about him and his bride.
The teammate in question was the one and only Yogi Berra, who gained celebrity outside of baseball himself, with his reputation for making slightly – or extremely – askew observations of the world. (My favorite: When asked his opinion of a popular New York nightspot, Yogi said, “Oh, no one goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.”)
His comment about Marilyn and Joe: “Well, it’s better than roomin’ with Joe Page.”
Note: Joe Page was a pitcher who played a LOT – on and off the field. He was highly “nocturnal,” shall we say, and one night, when he was DiMaggio’s bunkmate, he stumbled back very late to their hotel room, waking Joltin’ Joe from his sleep. DiMaggio got fed up, and demanded his own private suite when the team traveled. And being one of the all-time greats, he got it.
By the way, I wonder what Joe D. would think of this?: When I type “Dimaggio,” my spell-checker prompts me to correct it to the way the Yankee Clipper spelt it – with a capital “M.”
Item: The February issues of “Baseball Digest” used to contain pages and pages and pages of articles about Joe Page. Haha! – just kidding! The lengthy articles contained profiles of the top rookies and minor-leaguers on the horizon for each big-league team, with commentary by baseball scouts.
In 1959, this rundown for Baltimore Orioles’ prospects included a blurb about a first baseman named Ray Barker. Now imagine being Ray’s proud mom or pop, eager to read what “The Bible of Baseball” said about your boy, and having to baseball-digest this terse scouting report: “Questionable arm. Also bat.”
Ouch.
Item: The labyrinthine math of baseball includes this mystical feat, by a player named Sammy Chapman. Playing for the minor league Oakland Oaks in 1952, he batted 617 times and rapped 162 hits, for a .263 batting average. Playing for the minor league Oakland Oaks in 1953, he batted 617 times and rapped 162 hits, for a .263 batting average. Only one character changed in those two sentences! How’s that for consistency?!? Yeah, you know how that is! – that’s cherce!
