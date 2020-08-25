Paraphrasing an ad in an old Baseball Digest (BBD) magazine, this column aims to deliver a “Special Offer! Read One Paragraph – Get The Next One FREE! 200 Laffs!”
Truth in advertising disclaimer: The ad I’m cribbing from was hawking two books --- “Baseball Fun Book,” and “Diamond Pinheads.” So 200 laffs in one column might be over-promising juuuuust a little bit. But there’s enough goofy stuff in old BBDs to at least give it a try, such as:
Item: In 1953 the Chicago White Sox had a first baseman named Ferris Fain. Late that season, Fain was arrested for hitting a man in a nightclub. Reporters asked the White Sox’ General Manager Frank Lane about the incident. Lane replied, “Well, we hired him to hit. So this is encouraging.”
Item: Today is not Ferris Fain’s Day Off – he’s in a double-header of anecdotes. This one has to do with a play on the field. One day, fielding a bunt, Ferris swooped in, grabbed the ball, and – trying to get a runner out at third base – winged the ball that way. Sort of. Not so close to his teammate though. Hardly in that general direction. Barely in the ballpark. The ball flew way out of the third baseman’s reach, and the runner Fain was trying to put out wound up scoring a run.
Ferris’ manager, a mild-mannered gent named Connie Mack, chastised Ferris when the inning ended. “Goshawmighty, Ferris! I don’t want you ever to try that play again!” Ferris snapped back, “What do you want me to do with the ball? – eat it?!” To which Mack replied, “Well by golly, it would’ve been a whole lot safer in your mouth!”
Item: In 1968, players for the San Francisco Giants dressed in style when they went on road trips. They wore blazers and slacks from a New York fashion house called Petrocelli. The team President was placing an order one day, and the last one was for a guy needing “size 41 stomach, 37 pants, and 44 jacket.” The salesperson was a baseball fan, and couldn’t help chuckling “Boy, that player sounds way out of shape!” To which the team president squeaked, “That’s for ME!”
Items: Here are a few yucks from a pitcher from the 1960s, Dick “Turk” Ferrell. . .
Turk was getting pounded one day by the other team, and it was only the second inning when his manager walked out to the mound to replace him. Turk gave him an amazed look and said, “Where the h-e-double-toothpicks have you been! I could’ve gotten kilt out here!”
The TV station that covered Turk’s team had a regular pre-game player interview segment called “Star of the Day.” One day Turk volunteered to pitch in relief in both games of a doubleheader. Which he did. And wound up the losing pitcher in both games. The next day, after a teammate appeared on “Star of the Day” show, Turk complained to the sportscaster, “Whaddya gotta do to get on this show? C’mon! - how many guys lose two games in one day?”
When asked once “When did you start to play baseball?,” Turk answered, “When I heard you could get paid for it.”
Item: Former New York Yankee Tony Kubek followed up his playing career by becoming a sportscaster. He was asked once to name baseball players he had a tough time interviewing. Surprisingly, he named the ever-quotable Yoga Berra as a bad interview subject. (For those who don’t know, Berra was famous for his memorable utterances, such as “Baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical.”) Kubek added to the Berra mystique by saying “Yogi is the worst guy in the game to interview. Once on TV I asked him a question, and he said, ‘Ask me your second question. I forgot the answer to the first one.’”
Item: Joe Garagiola was another player turned sportscaster, and wound up much better and more famous at the latter than the former. One observer mentioned during Joe’s playing career that “Joe has a knack for keeping people from complaining about his poor hitting – he gets them to complaining about his bad throwing arm.”
The General Manager of a team Joe played for was once told by a team employee “Thought you should know – I got a brand new catcher’s mitt for Joe Garagiola.” The GM replied, “Hey! That’s a great trade!”
