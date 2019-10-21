Elijah Cummings was well aware his time on this earth would be limited.
On the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives soon after taking the oath of office in April 1996, he quoted a poem by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, a Baptist minister and civil rights leader who died in 1984.
“I’ve only just a minute,” the poem reads. “Only sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, can’t refuse it. Didn’t seek it, didn’t choose it, but it’s up to me to use it. I must suffer if I lose it, give an account if I abuse it. Just a tiny little minute, but eternity is in it.”
Cummings did not waste the time he had. He was 11 when he was attacked by a white mob while trying to integrate a Baltimore swimming pool. He carried a scar on his face for the rest of his life.
He would not tolerate injustice. Witness an exchange with Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security, during a hearing in July. McAleenan insisted his agency was doing its best to care for migrant children separated from their parents at our southern border.
“What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower?” Cummings demanded. “Come on, man! None of us would have our children in that position.”
The Maryland Democrat had friends in both parties. Among them was U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina.
“There was no stronger advocate and no better friend than Elijah Cummings,” Meadows tweeted on learning of Cummings’ death. “I am heartbroken for his wonderful family and staff — please pray for them. I will miss him dearly.”
In that initial speech before Congress, Cummings spoke of the importance of bipartisanship.
“I’ve often said … that our world would be a much better world, and a much better place, if we would only concentrate on the things we have in common, instead of concentrating on our differences,” he said. “It’s easy to find differences, very easy. We need to take more time to find common ground.”
Though he didn’t support Donald J. Trump, Cummings said early on he had a duty to work with the new president.
“He is going to be my president and your president for the next four years at least,” Cummings said.
As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings had been overseeing various investigations involving the president.
“I’m begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on,” he tweeted in July. “Because if you want to have a democracy intact for your children, and your children’s children, and generations yet unborn, we’ve got to guard this moment. This is our watch.”
When the president suggested the congressman ought to spend more time worrying about his rat-infested district, Cummings fired back.
“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily,” he tweeted. “Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”
In February, Cummings presided over a hearing featuring testimony from the president’s fixer, Michael Cohen.
“When we’re dancing with the angels,” Cummings said as the hearing wrapped up, “the question will be asked: In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing? Did we play games?”
Cummings closed that hearing with a simple statement.
“We have got to get back to normal,” he said.
Indeed, we do.
