In the spirit of self-improvement, I decided to focus some of my sheltering-in-place energies on self-improvement. As you may have noticed from that opening sentence, I’m still working on not using the same word twice in one sentence. Dangit, did it again!
But some of my other efforts are really paying off. As I wrote in a recent column, I became a grandfather again! I’m not sure how that qualifies as “self-improvement,” but whatever, the new little granddaughter certainly makes my life improved!
Next, I’ve been forging a stronger bond with No. 5 son – who’s spending the first semester of his sophomore year of college in his bedroom – by nagging him more about keeping his room clean, keeping the kitchen clean after he marauds through it, and keeping my car clean after he uses it.
Additionally, I’ve been forging a stronger bond with No. 4 son – who’s home from Washington state for a couple months – by (see paragraph above.)
The self-improvement that has required the least nagging is my effort to learn Tai Chi. (Well, there’s no nagging until the wife starts kvetching about all the chores I could be doing instead of learning Tai Chi.)
Tai Chi is described as “an internal Chinese martial art” by Wikipedia, although I think I should point out, as the risk of revealing I’m doing it all wrong, that I’ve done it externally (outdoors) much more than I’ve done it internally.
The term “Tai Chi” is actually a shortened version of T’ai chi ch’üan, or Tàijí quán. I think it’s important to mention this because, what with all those accents and umlauts, it’ll drive The Daily News’ spellcheck absolutely crazy.
According to Wikipedia, the term taiji is a Chinese cosmological concept for the flux of yin and yang, and ‘quan’ means “fist.” This same Wikipedia entry also says that there a multitude of Tai Chi forms, or styles. This is because there are five “schools” of Tai Chi, which was a revelation that almost kept me from trying it, because I didn’t want to go back to school during a pandemic.
But, I then remembered my primary inspiration for wanting to learn it – my father-in-law, who has been practicing Tai Chi for 30 years, and well into his 80s is still wonderfully spry. And besides self-improving myself, by learning Tai Chi, I’ll hopefully see a slow gravitational shift toward his good side, if only because when we’re together, and I show him my Tai Chi moves, he’ll relish the pleasure of having something new to criticize me about.
The five schools of Tai Chi are said to be Chen, Yang, Wu (Hao), Sun and another one named Wu. I’m trying to learn a style from the Yang school, specifically the form called Taoist Tai Chi. I chose that one because that’s the one my father-in-law does. If I become adept enough at it, maybe when I’m 84 I’ll have it down pat like he does. Then he’ll hopefully decide, at age 105, to soften his critiques a bit.
There are 108 moves, or poses, or postures, in Taoist Tai Chi. There are quite a few that are repeated several times within that 108. The postures have some interesting names, but I’m not far enough along in my training to be able to tell you what they mean.
Several involve birds, which I find appealing because I like birds: Grasp Bird’s Tail; Left Grasp Bird’s Tail; White Stork Spreads Wings; Golden Cock Stands on One Leg.
Several concern other critters: Go Back to Ward Off Monkey; Parting Wild Horse’s Mane; Carry Tiger to Mountain; Creeping Low Like Snake.
Several contain the term “Brush Knee, “which perhaps has something to do with maintaining a tidy appearance (?). For good fun, there are three sections where you Wave Hands Like Clouds. And for Fifty Shades of Gray-type fun, there are many Single Whips and Horizontal Whips.
But remember, it’s a martial art, so there are numerous poses featuring fightin’ names like Step Up and Punch; Deflect, Parry, Punch; Chop with Fist; and the move guaranteed to totally stop any opponent in her or his tracks – Appear to Close Entrance.
When my wife nags me to come do some chores, I perform Appear to Close Entrance right in her face. I must be doing it wrong, because so far, she’s been barging right through. Which is how my self-improvement time has been diverted to so much home improvement time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.