As I’m writing this week’s column, the temperature outside is a frigid 18 degrees with an expected high of 27 degrees for the day. The sky is a dirty shade of gray and there are spattering’s of snow still on the ground from a least a couple of weeks ago, which means that it’s not that fresh white of a new snow fall – before it’s been plowed, driven over a dozen times, and generally dingy from the natural collection of debris that normally accumulates on the ground.
While I’m happy to acknowledge that there are those who love this time of year, (Heaven knows why), this is the time of year I dislike the most! I have always contended that it’s easier to cool off then it is to warm up, and this is the time of year when staying warm is about all there is to do and waiting out the days until the first signs of spring appear. Once that happens it’s possible to take heart that warm weather is on the way with its blue skies, soft breezes, and emerging spring flowers. Spring is also the time when it’s possible to resume outdoor activities without bundling up to go outside on a day like this one. I wouldn’t mind at all if we had temperatures in the 70s until December 24th. Then have snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day not too much mind you, but enough to have a traditional white Christmas. It can even stay cold until the 2nd of January, but on the 2nd, I wouldn’t mind a bit if the temperature went right back up to the 70s and stayed there until the official arrival of spring. That sort of weather pattern wouldn’t bother me a bit!
Now, for winter sports enthusiasts, I think it would be fine to have the sort of weather we’re having right now in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, and points north, but do away with it in the next tier of states south, including Indiana. Unfortunately, 70-degree winters are only available in south Florida, which is why so many people go there for extended stays this time of year, which leads one to wonder why any of us stay in these frigid climes during this time of year. I have reached the cataclysmic conclusion it’s because this is where we’re from, this is where we’re used to – I spite of the weather! There are, of course other reasons for staying in the frigid north, too. If everyone who dislikes this season went to Florida would probably sink from over population, but more realistically, people couldn’t leave their jobs, kids couldn’t be out of school that long, and not everybody could afford it. That’s why the migration South is done mostly by retired people, I suppose, or people who can afford to be gone for a couple of months each year to avoid the cold. As a matter of fact, Florida’s economy would collapse if it weren’t for the tourist trade!
It’s my personal opinion that humans are warm weather creatures anyway. Look at where civilization started in the first place. It wasn’t in Norway or in Canada! It was in areas lots closer to the equator where the weather is warm year-round. Anthropologists have concluded long-ago that modern man emerged from the northern part of Africa around the area known as the Fertile Crescent which covers what are now southern Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Israel, Egypt, and parts of Turkey and Iran. Most of those countries are in what was once known as Mesopotamia. According to Wikipedia, “The region is one of the cradles of civilization because it is where settled farming first emerged as people started the process of clearance and modification of natural vegetation in order to grow newly domesticated plants as crops. Early human civilizations such as Sumer in Mesopotamia flourished as a result. Technological advances in the region include the development of agriculture and the use of irrigation, of writing, the wheel, and glass, most emerging first in Mesopotamia.” Aside from mankind’s natural tendence to explore what’s over the next hill, makes one wonder why people left that part of the world in the first place!
Can you imagine anyone saying, “I know! Let’s migrate north and see what the weather’s like a thousand miles north of here!” If they made it to what is now Europe in the winter, you’d think they would have turned around and gone back to Mesopotamia right away! But they didn’t and mankind has settled far from the warmer climates, but the point is he did! And humans can be found all over the world from north to south. Well, except for Antarctica, which is a huge continent ordinarily known as the South Pole where it’s far colder than it is here pretty much all the time – which might have something to do with why there aren’t great cities there and things like outdoor sporting events and interstate highways and all the rest. It’s cold enough right here this time of year, thank you very much, I cannot imagine living in weather like his year-round.
So, what we’re left with is putting up with the frigid temperatures until about the middle of March. It could be worse I suppose. We could all be living in Alaska where people have apparently learned, I guess, to love being cold. I, personally, recommend trying to think warm thoughts right now!
That’s—30—for this week.
