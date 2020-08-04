So even if you could not care less about baseball, you probably know that the Major League teams are playing a shortened season. This raises an interesting question: will the truncated season be over before or after I’m done sharing the wit and wisdom gained from my binge-reading of ancient Baseball Digest (BBD)?! There’s just so much to share, and so much that’s barely baseball-related, such as:
Item: A player named Dick Schofield was ejected from a major league game before he ever played in a major league game. His first day in the big leagues, with the St. Louis Cardinals, was June 25, 1953. Schofield was only 17 years old – this was a time during which teams that signed players for big bonus money (Schofield got $40,000) had to keep them on the major league team – they couldn’t send them down to the minor leagues, no matter how green and naïve they were.
Anyway, during the second inning the Cardinals manager got into an argument with one of the umpires. During the rhubarb, a towel wafted from the St. Looey dugout and out onto the field. The ump strode over to the dugout, pointed at Schofield and said “You! Out!” Schofield’s nickname was Ducky, but he wasn’t quick enough to duck that ump’s thumb, and so he trudged through the tunnel from the dugout to the locker room, his first-ever big-league game over. He stoutly maintained for ever after that he did not throw that dang towel.
Item: In 1962, a couple of Cincinnati Reds players from Cuba showed a knack for combining the skills of beisbol and futbol. Here’s what happened: Shortstop Leo Cardenas couldn’t quite handle a hard-hit ground ball, so to get it over quickly to second baseman Octavio Rojas, he kicked it. On purpose. It went right to Rojas, who caught it easily, stepped on second for a force-out, and then threw to first to complete a double play.
Reggie Otero, a coach for the team, and also from Cuba, later said laughingly, “In Havana, we practiced this play for 15 years. It is the first time it ever worked!”
Item: A couple columns ago, I mentioned the annual BBD article with the headline, “Oh Look Girls! These Stars Are Single!” I forgot to mention that a few key statistics were included to help BBD’s female readers decide who would be worth chasing after. Each player’s age, hair color and eye color – using abbreviations like Blk for black and Blu for blue – were listed next to his name and “ancestry.”
Examining the 1962 version of the “Oh Look Girls!” story, I liked Ron Fairly’s entry, with his hair fetchingly described as “Aub,” for “auburn.” And how could I not love Paul Brown’s ancestry? – it was “Lt. Blu.” And how about this: Were several players trying to convey “Blonde” with the Hair abbreviation of “Bld”? Or could it be?. . . were they perhaps just telling the bld truth?
Item: In the early 1960s, the New York Mets were worse than bad. And their manager, the legendary Casey Stengel, never minded saying so. Once, when asked whether playing some spring exhibition games in the high altitude of Mexico City was detrimental to his team, Stengel said, “We’re bothered by the altitude in every city we play – even when we play in (New York’s) Polo Grounds, which is lower than the Harlem River. We can lose at any altitude.”
Item: BBD once interviewed the owner of the Philadelphia Phillies, Bob Carpenter. He was asked to describe the ideal ballplayer. He said, “Well, he would have the mental focus of a professional golfer, the physique of a pro football player, and the speed of an Olympic sprinter. Why, do you know where we can find one?!”
Item: The annual BBD compendium of rookie and minor league player scouting reports once included this one for a pitcher named Wayne Schurr (from Hudson, Indiana): “Personality problems and poor tools.” Good thing he was married – this kind of scouting report wouldn’t have attracted much attention on the “Oh Look Girls!” page.
Fortunately Schurr was in the minor league system of the Chicago Cubs in the early 1960s. So he actually made it to the major leagues for a bit. This was back when the perennially losing Cubs had lots of players with poor tools. Which gave their fans personality problems.
