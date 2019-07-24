Organizing and overseeing an event like the annual Decatur County 4-H Fair requires a great deal of planning, hard work, and time by all of the volunteers involved.
The recently concluded county fair, despite taking place during a heatwave, went well. Those involved deserve the community's collective thanks.
In particular, the Daily News would like to recognize members of the Fair Board of Decatur County as well as the staff at the Purdue University/Decatur County Extension Office: Teri Hornberger, 4-H Educator; Jeff Hermesch, Ag Educator, CED; Christopher Fogle, Health & Human Sciences Educator; Lana Martin, Office Manager; and Bonita Hellmich, Office Secretary.
The Extension Office staff provides the Daily News with invaluable assistance in sharing 4-H and Open Class results and we want to publicly thank them for all they do.
There's nothing quite like a county fair in Indiana. We're already looking forward to next year's event!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.