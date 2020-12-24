It isn’t necessary to talk about the year 2020. It’s not necessary to talk about disease, social distancing, the government, the POTUS, money nor the stock market. Surely there were better moments in 2020 than these.
2020 happened all at once, and we’ll always remember it. Let’s strap on our masks and ride it out until we don’t have to anymore.
Let’s talk about what’s behind us. Let’s enjoy memories past. And let’s make plans for good things coming.
I’ll start.
My memories have a “A Christmas Story” flavor with almost everything except getting my tongue frozen to a metal fence post. Or having a lamp made from a lady’s leg. Those never happened to my family.
We had hamsters – lots and lots of cute little rodents with no bladder control who made too much racket at night (domestic hamsters are nocturnal) and ate tiny green biscuits that came in an orange “Hartz” box.
I don’t know how you feel about hamsters. Opinions vary, but my brother Mark and I loved them.
They started first with “Habitrails” in our bedrooms. Those single plastic cages in our rooms (each with its own wheel and super-cool spaceship turret) turned into three shelves on the wall in the kitchen finally, all connected by neat little hamster tunnels
We would have our evening meal – all those little hamsters climbing, running, pooping and chewing on their cages. I’m not sure why Mom allowed this, actually. She probably made a deal with Dad.
Upon occasion, because hamsters get bored sometimes, one would chew its way out of the ‘super kitchen cage’ and roam about the house, doing hamster-like things like chewing its way through a pile of “Mad” magazines in my closet and then finally bedding down in one of Mom’s or Dads’ shoes in their closets.
When it was only one hamster “jail-bird” escaping, his crime spree usually lasted only about a week. He was placed back into his cage, promises were made to my Mother that it would never happen again, and life would go on.
Wimpy is the star of this particular memory. Wimpy could escape for legendary amounts of time. Being very clever (and prolific), he would remain on the loose long after his progeny would.
The others would be rounded up long before we could EVER find Wimpy.
One particular Christmas, the refrigerator quit working.
I don’t remember much about the occasion, except for Mom saying to Dad “Lowell, the fridge is out.”
After confirming, he said “Well, we’ll have to get behind it to see what happened.”
Moments later, Dad with flashlight in hand searching behind the refrigerator yelled “It’s a rat – he’s chewed through the cord. Boys, get me a log – I’ll kill it!”
I had never seen a rat up close, so I was close behind Dad, trying to sneak a peek.
“WAIT! WAIT! Don’t kill him – IT’S Wimpy,” I screamed.
Wimpy was once again returned to his cage, appropriately shamed.
I’m sure he was remorseful.
Hamsters feel remorse, don’t they?
