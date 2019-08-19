Not long ago – some of you may remember – New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the detention centers along our southern border are “concentration camps.” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has once again demonstrated how little she knows about lots of things, not the least of which are the real concentration camps run by the Nazis during World War II.
An actual concentration camp survivor, 93-year-old Edward Mosberg said, “She should be removed from Congress. She’s spreading anti-Semitism, hatred and stupidity.” Mosberg is the president of a group called “From the Depths,” which is preserving the memory of The Holocaust and the memory of those who were horribly murdered during World War II and to pass on the message of what happened to the next generations of those who survived. He also said, “The people on the border aren’t forced to be there — they go there on their own will. If someone doesn’t know the difference, either they’re playing stupid or they just don’t care.” From the 1930s until the end of the war in 1945, millions of people, the majority of them European Jews were rounded up and taken, against their will, to one of several real concentration camps in Germany and Poland. It was Hitler’s goal to kill every Jew in Europe. Mosberg said that the difference is the Jewish people didn’t go willingly to the camps where they were being contained to be murdered. “Her statement is evil. It hurts a lot of people. At the concentration camp, we were not free,” Mosberg said. “We were forced there by the Germans who executed and murdered people — there’s no way you can compare.”
Previously, Ocasio-Cortez had said, “The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are — they are concentration camps.” Mossberg lost his entire family during the Holocaust. “She should be taught a lesson,” he said. “If you’re not there, you will never know what happened. She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses. I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.” Mossberg invited her to go to a real concentration camp used by the Nazis.
More recently, Hispanic pastors have toured the border facilities and said they were “shocked by misinformation” about the facility. Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said, “We found no soiled diapers, no deplorable conditions and no lack of basic necessities,” Rodriguez said, adding he specifically asked border agents if they staged the facility in response to the negative press, “They unequivocally denied it — we were witnessing the identical conditions the attorneys saw when they toured the facility days earlier.” They saw a very different situation from than described by Ocasio-Cortez.” The pastors left inspired by the commitment and dedication they said they saw among America’s Border Patrol and immigration officers, many of whom were Latinos. Reverend Rodriguez said one emotional border agent said to him, “Pastor Sam, what they’re saying about us is completely false. We care about these kids and have a passion for our calling.”
My, what a difference between the migrant centers along our southern border and the death camps of Nazi Germany! I have been to Dachau Concentration Camp in Bavaria in Southern Germany. A substantial part of the camp is still standing. I remember the chilling feeling as I walked under the metal sign that read, “Arbeit macht dich frei,” which translates to “Work will make you free.” Dachau had nothing whatsoever to do with making any of its inmates free – unless being murdered somehow freed the inmates from the inhuman conditions in which they were living. The prisoners at Dachau were flogged, hung from poles, worked to death, starved, and summarily executed. I also saw the remaining crematoriums. Over 40,000 people were killed there, which was a relatively small number compared to other concentration camps scattered around Germany and Poland. Between the early part of the 1930s until 1945 well over six million people were killed, most of them Jews.
I’ve also been to the Holocaust Museum in Washington. It is a sobering experience, to say the least. On display, for example, are huge piles of children’s shoes – the Nazi’s didn’t waste anything they took from the millions they slaughtered.
Even the gold was extracted from teeth! To make a comparison between the detention centers and a concentration camp, like the one I saw, is absurd and supports the notion that Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez just adds to the list of things about which she knows very little. For example, the avowed Socialist said that unemployment was down because people were working multiple jobs. Asked about Nancy Pelosi, she actually said, word for word, “She is, she is the leader of, of– no no, she, I mean, um, um, Speaker, or rather Leader Pelosi, hopefully, um, you know, we’ll see, she’s uh, she’s the current leader of the party and I think the party absolutely does have its leadership in the House…” Yikes!
Just as a final illustration of the level of Ocasio-Cortez’s real interest in learning something new, 93-year-old Mosberg offered to tour another notorious concentration camp, Auschwitz, with her. She declined.
