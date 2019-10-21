One of the most curious twists in modern history, which few people realize today, is the huge influence the American Revolution had on the later French Revolution.
When the American colonies declared their independence from Great Britain in 1776, the French became deeply involved in our struggle for independence from the British. A perfect example of this was the active participation of the Marquis de Lafayette. Known here simply as Lafayette, he was a military officer who not only fought in the American Revolution, which lasted from 1775 to 1789, he also commanded American troops in several battles, including the Siege of Yorktown. His legacy is preserved right here in Indiana with the City of Lafayette, not all that far from here.
During the Revolution he was made a major general in the Continental Army at the age of nineteen. When Lafayette returned to France in 1787, he helped write the “French Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen” in 1789 with Thomas Jefferson’s assistance. This document was inspired by our Declaration of Independence and invoked natural law to establish the basic principles of the nation-state. Our Declaration gave the French a working example of revolution and a successfully implemented Constitution.
The basic principles that emerged for the French were liberty, equality, fraternity, (fraternity suggested that the nation’s citizens were bound together in solidarity. It combined nationalism with concern for one’s fellow citizens), popular sovereignty, (popular sovereignty is the idea that governments derive their authority from the consent and support of the people), constitutionalism which was based on the American example, and natural rights, (Thomas Jefferson described natural rights as “inalienable rights” because they cannot be taken away.)
All of this took place against the backdrop of what has become known as the Age of Enlightenment which was a movement that dominated the European thinking throughout the 18th century. The Enlightenment included a range of ideas centered on reason as the primary source of knowledge and advanced ideals such as those mentioned above – liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Nevertheless, unrest was the result at the beginning of the revolution for the French. It was troubled with economic and civil problems, which created high inflation and increased spending by the new government. As one might expect, all this was created by corruption and by conflicting factions within the government trying to gain control. Thus, times were right for the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte. Already a successful general, he was known as an excellent strategist who had gained the respect of his soldiers through courage and bravery under fire.
Outmaneuvering the government and supported by his army he collaborated in a coup d’état to overthrow the government and establish a 3-member Consulate. By 1800 Napoleon had become the First Consul of France, and was now in a position of total power. In effect, Napoleon had seized power in the new Republic, calling himself “the legitimate heir of the Revolution.” A new Constitution was written, the first line of which read, “The government of the Republic is entrusted to an Emperor.”
During his time in power, Napoleon insisted on the codification of the laws in force in France. The result was the Napoleonic Code, one of the great achievements of his regime. It created a uniform system of justice, equality before the law, and that no one would be exempt from taxation. Freedom of religion and freedom of profession were also part of the Code. Freedom of profession meant people were no longer bound to follow the occupations of their ancestors and could choose any occupation they wanted. The Napoleonic Code was adopted in many countries occupied by the French during the Napoleonic Wars, and thus formed the basis of the legal systems of Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Poland.
In foreign relations, perhaps the most significant event was the Louisiana Purchase. Because of the possibility of another war with Britain, Napoleon agreed to sell Louisiana to the United States for $15 million dollars in 1803. The Louisiana Purchase was by far the largest territorial gain in our history. Stretching from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountains, the purchase doubled the size of the United States and allowed for the creation of fifteen more states!
There is an even closer relationship between Napoleon and the United States than some may realize. After the Battle of Waterloo, no fewer than five of Napoleon’s siblings either lived in the United States or had children who did. Napoleon’s plan was to come to this country, but he was intercepted by the British just before he could board an American ship returning to the United States. Jerome Bonaparte, the youngest brother of Napoleon, married American Betsy Patterson in 1803. Napoleon had the marriage annulled, but not before Betsy became pregnant and had a son. He, in turn had two sons, the youngest, Charles Joseph Bonaparte, who served as Attorney General of the United States when Theodore Roosevelt was President!
So, not only did the American Revolution impact the French Revolution which led to the emergence of Napoleon, but the United States became a refuge for many members of his family after his loss at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, and just a few miles south of here, on 421, there’s a town named Napoleon…wonder who did that?
That’s –30—for this week.
