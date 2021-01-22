“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
– 1 Corinthians 13:13 (NIV)
Dana took over her husband’s painting company when he died unexpectedly. Her husband’s second in command was a younger man by the name of Levi. He patiently guided Dana as she took over, helping her to learn how to manage the business.
Dana’s deaf daughter, Brittany, spent the summer after her sophomore year of college handling most office duties and creating a system to sort the company’s paperwork.
“My husband was many wonderful things but organized, he was not.” Dana says.
When Levi stopped by one afternoon with a stack of invoices, he met Brittany. The two instantly hit it off. After that, Levi regularly came into the office two or three times a week and they would chit-chat in between helping customers.
“One day, Levi came to me and asked me about Brittany’s hearing,” Dana shares. “I explained to him that we tried implants when Brittany was young, but they didn’t work for her. She can sign though and she reads lips well.”
After Levi and Brittany had been dating for a few months, there was a mix-up with the company phones. “I got Levi’s and he got mine. When I opened his, he had all of these videos on learning sign language. He said he wanted to be able to sign his proposal.”
Levi had come to know Brittany and accepted her though she was deaf. The lesson is a good one for all of us as we have just experienced a change of President’s of the USA. For some the new President was not their choice just as the previous President was not the choice of others.
The lesson today teaches us the importance of accepting others even when we don’t understand why they are the way they are. We must not allow politics to separate us from friendship. We don’t have to understand everything about someone, just accept them and see where the realtionship with take each of you.
Prayer: God, when I meet people who are different from me, help me to be patient and understanding. I don’t want to miss a chance to show Your love because someone doesn’t look or sound like me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
