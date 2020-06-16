So how have you been enjoying your June? For those who were home-schooling, is anything different now that “school’s out”? Are you reveling in June's really long days? Or are they a lot like lots of long April and May home-schooling, stay-at-home days? Have you been waiting for your loyal dopey columnist to appear all cultured by tossing off that famous bit of poesy that goesy like soesy: “What is so rare as a day in June?”
You know, doesn’t hearing that famous phrase make you feel like learning lots more about it? Well, tough, I’ve got a deadline and this is my only column idea.
- “What is so rare as a day in June” is only one line of several hundred in a looooong poem called “The Vision of Sir Launfal.” It’s about some knights searching for the Holy Grail, featuring characters like King Arthur, his father Uther, his little-known sister Marthar, and their arch-enemy, Lex Luthor.
- For those of you who think my weekly columns sometimes go on a bit long, consider this: “The Vision of Sir Launfal” is the equivalent of four of my Daily News columns. For those of you who think my weekly columns could never be compared to epic poetry, consider this: If you analyze “Vision” and all of the columns I’ve ever written, you’ll never find a single word in either that rhymes with “Launfal.”
- A town that’s just like home to me has something in common with the author of “What is so rare blah, blah, blah.” The poet that wrote it was named James Russell Lowell, and the Indiana town I grew up in was named James Russell Lowell. Actually, it’s just Lowell. Although every couple years there’s a voter referendum about renaming it “Launfal.”
(It may be worth pointing out that the Lowell in which I grew up is the one up in Lake County, and not the unincorporated Lowell down in Bartholomew County. The reason this may be worth pointing out is that it adds 62 words to a column that has to be at least one-fourth as long as “The Vision of Sir Launfal.”)
- Did you know that certain Lowell scholars – that is, scholars who study Lowell the poet, not scholars from Lowell the town (although there’s probably a scholar in Lowell the town who specializes in Lowell the poet, making him or her a Lowell Lowell scholar) – wouldn’t bother to read this run-on sentence?
- It was probably someone who WOULD read that sentence who wrote this in a bio of Lowell (the poet): “‘The Vision of Sir Launfal’ is a non-Arthurian Arthurian poem.” Ohhhhhhhkay.
- Toward the end of the poem, the Holy Grail is actually found, by a knight named “Sir Indiana Jones.”
- Lowell (the poet) belonged to a group of authors known as both “The Fireside Poets” and “The Schoolroom Poets.” Other members included Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, John Greenleaf Whittier, and Oliver Wendell Holmes. A poet named Dale Poznicky was a member briefly, but left when he got sick of being taunted for not having three names.
(By the way, did you know that, at one time, one of the biggest Fireside/Schoolroom Poets fan clubs in all of Indiana was in Rush County? In fact they all decided to congregate and live together in the same township, one that they named for their beloved art form: “Poesy.” They were chagrined when the county mapmaker spelled it wrong, but they forgave him when they learned his name was Launfal.)
- Lowell (the poet) secretly felt superior to the other Fireroom Poets for not merely having three names, but three FIRST names.
- Lowell (by now you know I’m talking about the poet, right?) started a literary magazine in 1843 but it folded after only two issues. I think it would've lasted longer if he'd done what I plan to do over the next month: Write a four-column series of rhyming pieces that link together into an Arthurian non-Arthurian poem.
Wait a minute! Maybe an epic poem is just what my writing career needs! If it’s successful, I might even get invited to join the Fireworks Poets! And people would start referring to me by MY three names – all FIRST names, to boot!: Donald Launfal Stuart.
- A final thought: If everyone who reads the Daily News started writing poems, would the prodigious output of poesy be considered a “sonnet boom”?
