GREENSBURG - In a press release from the Decatur County Parks and Recreational Department it was announced that, effective immediately, the Armory and the Decatur County Parks and Rec. Office will be closed to foot traffic until April 6.
The Greensburg Youth Baseball League will not hold their draft for the upcoming season until the week of April 6.
The Decatur County Girls Softball Association will continue to accept reservations. Registration and payment may be made online at www.dcgsa.org. For all news, watch their Facebook page.
The Decatur County Park Board meeting scheduled fort Monday, March 23, 2020 has been cancelled.
Also, the public is asked to refrain from visiting the parks or using county playground equipment until further notice.
All dates are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.