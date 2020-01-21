GREENSBURG — It seemed like everyone had their moment Tuesday night in the Greensburg Pirates 69-42 victory over the Hauser Lady Jets.
Anna West was dominant early with four rebounds and four points in the first minutes of the game.
Up early, Aliyah Evans took over. After 10 points in the first quarter, Evans exploded for 11 more in the second quarter with eight straight baskets. After scoring 21 in the first half, Evans did not score again, but gave way to teammates Taylor Cooney and Micha Morrison to take over.
The combo each scored nine points in the third quarter. Cooney finished the night with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Morrison finished with 14 points off the bench in her return to action following a knee injury nearly two weeks ago.
The now No. 11 ranked Pirates bounced back with the victory after falling last Thursday night at Columbus East.
Again, the team struggled from the free throw line at 11-22. They shot 25-58 from the field.
The Pirates return to action on Saturday afternoon against Batesville.
Cougars
The South Decatur Lady Cougars fell to the Edinburgh Lancers 72-55 on Tuesday night.
Lana Bell scored 25 points for the Cougars and Megan Manlief scored 11.
Up next for the Lady Cougars are the Switzerland County Pacers on Saturday afternoon.
Commented
