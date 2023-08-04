blotter

Clarkburg Fire

Aug. 2

4:21 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 6212 N. CR 400 E.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 3

3:08 a.m.: Breanna Faye Greer, 24, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 2

7:25 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2809 W. CR 240 NW.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 3

12:59 a.m.: Brian D. McMurrer, 37, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 1

3:26 p.m.: Jessica A. Vaughn, 45, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and organized theft.

9:31 p.m.: Rocky Lee Wallenius, 53, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, false reporting, and driving while suspended with a prior.

Aug. 2

8:51 p.m.: James Paul Likens, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Aug. 3

2:10 p.m.: Laura A. Sprague, 57, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule V.A.M. drug.

3:08 p.m.: Franki Melisa Bowen, 60, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I-IV drug, operating with a controlled substance in the body, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

