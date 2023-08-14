Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
Aug. 12
11:01 a.m.: Anthony L. Craig, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun.
4:08 p.m.: Mary Jo Tichenor, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing/reporting and emergency telephone system/placement of 911 calls prohibited.
11 p.m.: Sara Elizabeth Gentile, 25, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 13
6 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Dodd, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of invasion of privacy.
6 p.m.: Nicole Faye Milton, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated.
8:58 p.m.: Jennifer Kay Mahler, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15% or more.
Aug. 11
7:30 a.m.: EMS trauma injury reported at KB Specialty Foods, 1225 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
7:51 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 3188 W. I-74 Frontage Road, Greensburg.
10:01 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 728 N. Broadway Street.
9:54 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 2777 N. Michigan Road, Gate A. Honda.
Aug. 12
6:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 802 E. Jefferson Street, Hidden Paradise Campground. DCSD and St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
Aug. 12
10:25 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 509 County Line Road.
3:53 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8735 N. CR 775 E.
