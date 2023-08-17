Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 14
6:28 p.m.: Salena Rochelle Riley, 32, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstruction.
6:28 p.m.: Brandon Lyn Smiley, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Aug. 15
11:39 p.m.: Alex Michael Newell, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 9
12:45 p.m.: Miguel A. Rameriz-Luna, 22, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of marijuana.
Aug. 12
9:17 a.m.: Jamison D. Hunter, 25, Manilla, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
9:17 a.m.: Estella M. Powers, 24, Manilla, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 13
12:37 a.m.: Juan P. Julian Martinez, 26, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Letts Fire
Aug. 14
10:53 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 13869 S. CR 1050 W. Westport Fire also dispatched.
