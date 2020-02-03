Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Ahead of her she spied a cave across the open land. With every bit of her speed that she could summon, she sped toward what she would hope to be a refuge in a cave.
Using her superior speed, Hawk closed the gap between the tree line and her fleeing prey. Hawk began to imagine how savory this would be for her.
Robin entered the cave a mere moment before Hawk. Inside the cave Robin saw it was inhabited by people, this disoriented Hawk slightly.
Robin saw that the cave had a shaft through the roof, so vertically she flew. Robin’s heart was pounding out of control as she felt Hawks wingtips brush against her back. There was yet another level of the cave and two more humans.
Robin continued to ascend the cave shaft. Twisting and turning, she flew upwards for her life.
Robin was almost blind with terror, because the shaft was getting narrower and darker.
Dread horror gripped Robin when she reached the top of the shaft. The roof was solid and there was no means of escape that presented themselves to her.
Robin ran into walls and bounced off the roof. She flew, fell, and rolled. There was no escape other than the way that she had entered.
When Hawk would enter this room, Robin would not survive. She knew this, but still she fluttered around the small chamber.
After many moments, Robin began to realize that Hawk was not there. She began to listen for Hawk’s wing beats, but she could not hear them at all.
After many more moments, Robin began to give hope to herself that Hawk was not chasing her to the top of the shaft. Robin at last found the courage to drop down from the ceiling of the shaft. Her reward for this bravery was simply not seeing Hawk in the chamber below. Each chamber that Robin flew down into, she was increasingly aware that Hawk was not chasing her anymore.
She heard the humans chattering to each other and wiping up gallons of white liquid that had spilled onto the floors and walls. The Hawk had been scarred off by these humans. But, in the confusion, the paint that they had been using was knocked over and created quite a mess.
Robin made her way out the entrance of the cave and flew directly to the relative safety of the woods.
Had Robin looked back to thank the humans for saving her life, she would have seen that the cave entrance was really the open doors of the Decatur County Courthouse that was located in the city of Greensburg. Luckily for Robin, the doors had been open, because the humans were doing some remodeling work.
The sheer terror that Robin had just endured would soon be forgotten. This is a very special gift that birds have been given. The memory of survival would remain, but the stark horror that almost was, would very quickly fade completely from her mind.
