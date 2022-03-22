GREENSBURG - John Thackery grew up in Decatur County and attended North Decatur High School before going to college at Purdue University for agronomy. After working at Medina Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club and Olympia Fields, Thackery decided to return to his roots and join his father on the family farm.
Pam and Mark Thackery celebrated the birth of their son at Margaret Mary Hospital in 1990. Farmer, firefighter and farmer, Mark Thackery never pushed his son into farming. His mother taught at NDHS for years and just recently retired. John's mother was as happy to brag about his accomplishments in the field of agronomy as she was for him to return to his hometown.
"My dad is 62 now and none of my cousins farmed on my dad's side, so there was a question of, 'if not me, who?'" John said. "Another thing was I started dating Amey."
John's then-girlfriend, now-wife, Amethyst or Amey and he would take turns driving more than three hours to see each other. Couple that with the need for another set of hands on the family farm so love and family brought John back to the land he was raised on. Today, he's raising his son and daughter while working the same land.
The Thackery family owns about 400 acres of farmland in Decatur County where they farm corn and soybeans. The original farm of 138 dates back to 1886. Sometime in the next century, John's grandfather inherited another 156 acres and John's parents added onto the farm again in 1996. John said he feels no more entitled to the land than anyone else in the family and while he's against telling his kids to farm, he said he would be happy to see his son or daughter choose to take up the mantle.
"The favorite part of it [farming] is getting to experience it with my kids," John said. "And it's one of those things where there's almost immediate gratification for what you've done. So if I'm sitting in a tractor working a field, I can look behind me and see what's happening right now."
The responsibilities of the farm are shared between Mark and John. They perform all operations with the exception of fertilizer and pesticide application. John explained that this is a purposeful choice to save time and avoid liability if any chemicals are mixed or applied incorrectly.
John explained that spring is a waiting game while farmers wait for their fields to dry out from winter. Once the time comes, he and his wife get the kids ready in the morning before he spends nearly dusk to dawn working the fields and planting the crops. John described summertime as babysitting the crops until maturity while getting harvest equipment ready. The fall is dedicated to harvest and the winter allows some downtime and time to service equipment and haul grain.
"I know people get frustrated when you get on the road behind a tractor going 15 miles an hour," John said. "I get frustrated by it, admittedly. But it's also like you're going to your job too. I'm trying to get home to my wife and kids too."
John finds support from his wife, his parents and his paternal grandmother, Marilyn. Finding happiness in his job upon his return to farming has helped his relationships throughout his life. In the future, John wants to continue farming while helping and learning from others.
