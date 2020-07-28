OBITUARIES
Amelia Morrow King, 54
Marillyn R. Shaw, 77
Jay Dee Webb, 65
THANK YOU
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:
Archie Carlini - Greensburg
Colleen Doll - Batesville
Joseph and Irma Jean Chandler - Milroy
INSIDE TODAY
On The Record | A3
Neighbors | A4
Opinion | A6
Sports | A8
Classifieds | A9
Comics | A11
Weather | A12
SUBMIT NEWS
sports@greensburgdailynews.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
www.facebook.com/GreensburgDailyNews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.