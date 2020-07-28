OBITUARIES

Amelia Morrow King, 54

Marillyn R. Shaw, 77

Jay Dee Webb, 65

THANK YOU

The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:

Archie Carlini - Greensburg

Colleen Doll - Batesville

Joseph and Irma Jean Chandler - Milroy

INSIDE TODAY

On The Record | A3

Neighbors | A4

Opinion | A6

Sports | A8

Classifieds | A9

Comics | A11

Weather | A12

SUBMIT NEWS

news@greensburgdailynews.com

sports@greensburgdailynews.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

www.facebook.com/GreensburgDailyNews

www.twitter.com/GreensburgDaily

Tags

Recommended for you