OBITUARIES
Marjorie Ann Carpenter, 99
Harold “Bud” Case, 94
Mary Cradick Doles, 92
Susanne M. Moeller, 89
THANK YOU
The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:
Greg Simmonds - Batesville
Jeff and Connie Amos - Rushville
Cortnie Anderson - Greensburg
INSIDE TODAY
On The Record | A3
Opinion | A6
Sports | A8
Classifieds | A9
Comics | A11
Weather | A12
SUBMIT NEWS
sports@greensburgdailynews.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
www.facebook.com/GreensburgDailyNews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.