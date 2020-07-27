OBITUARIES

Marjorie Ann Carpenter, 99

Harold “Bud” Case, 94

Mary Cradick Doles, 92

Susanne M. Moeller, 89

THANK YOU

The Daily News thanks the following subscribers for their continued readership:

Greg Simmonds - Batesville

Jeff and Connie Amos - Rushville

Cortnie Anderson - Greensburg

INSIDE TODAY

On The Record | A3

Opinion | A6

Sports | A8

Classifieds | A9

Comics | A11

Weather | A12

SUBMIT NEWS

news@greensburgdailynews.com

sports@greensburgdailynews.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

www.facebook.com/GreensburgDailyNews

www.twitter.com/GreensburgDaily

Tags

Recommended for you