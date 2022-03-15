RUSHVILLE - Fourteen RCHS visual arts students submitted 26 creative works in the Whitewater Valley Art Association High School Art Competition. Students from area high schools in Rush, Wayne, Fayette, Franklin, Union and Henry counties were invited to submit entries into the art competition.
On Friday, March 11, the gallery held the awards ceremony and reception.
Rushville's Cora Legere garnered “Best of Show” for her striking acrylic and collage, Memories.
Rushville's Kayla Dickson received a “Third Place” for her oil painting, Ginger Girl, while Cadin Bradley received “Honorable Mention” for his acrylic painting, SRT Brings out the Best in Us.
These award-winning creations are on exhibit through April 8 at the Whitewater Valley Art Association, 402 Central Avenue Connersville.
-Information provided.
