Over many years of writing my column, I have received a lot of correspondence and emails from readers. Some of the emails and letters were occasionally a little squirrely; however, the latest I received was way squirrely… but in a really neat way.
My latest “squirrely” email came from Randy and Terri Allen. They have the good fortune of living next to a huge old maple tree which has some unique occupants!
Randy writes, “I believe we first started noticing them in 2018. My wife was sitting on our porch and she heard a scratching noise up the tree which is about 8 feet from the porch. As she watched, a very small squirrel came down the tree, and she called me to come out to take a look.
At first, I thought it was a baby gray or fox squirrel. It had come down the tree to our bird feeders and squirrel feeder for food. I thought it didn’t quite look like a ‘regular’ squirrel because it had what looked like extra skin between its front leg and back leg. A little research revealed the extra skin was what they spread out so they could glide between the tree limbs, thus the name ‘flying squirrel.’
‘Regular’ squirrels are common in the daytime but are seldom seen after dark. The flying squirrels only come out after dark and are much smaller than a regular squirrel. The largest we have seen around here is only about 10 inches long from the tip of its nose to tip of its tail. The others we see are smaller and may be youngsters. They have big eyes, for better night vision, I assume. They don’t seem very shy, and a camera flash doesn’t seem to bother them. It looks like their eyes glow in the dark.
We have two woodpecker feeders on our tree. We found out, the flying squirrels like peanut butter or peanut butter mixed with suet. Our squirrel feeder is a gallon ‘pickle’ jar, filled partially with sunflower seeds. Usually, there is at least one flying squirrel on the peanut butter feeder and at least one darting in and out of the squirrel feeder after the sun flower seeds.
We have seen as many as four or five squirrels at one time. They are our cheap entertainment almost every night, but we usually don’t see them until around 10:00 at night. There is never a guarantee they will be back the next night. We have seen them in hot weather, cold weather, rainy weather, and just about any time of year.
If they are frightened, they will dart up the tree ‘about 60 miles an hour’ but they seem to come back after a while. I was ‘late’ filling the woodpecker feeders with peanut butter one night and one came down the tree wondering where the food was.
My wife told me to go ahead and fill the feeder. I did; and I had a squirrel nibbling peanut butter off of the knife I was filling the feeder with. I thought that was pretty cool.
One day when the temperature was near zero, I looked out the window and saw what appeared to be a flying squirrel in the squirrel feeder jar. My first thought was it was too cold to move and might freeze to death. I was able to get it in a hamster cage and bring it inside the house. It stayed in for about a week to make sure it was ok, but when we thought it was time to try to get it back to nature, we opened the cage door at the tree and it shot up the tree ‘about 60 miles an hour’.
My wife initially said they might be sugar gliders, or someone’s pet they released. Google said sugar gliders are common in Australia, but flying squirrels are from the US. They are different in appearance.”
The Allen’s are fellow wildlife lovers as Randy finished his story, “Our flying squirrels are our cheap nightly entertainment.”
Visit The DNR At The Indiana State Fair
The Natural Resources Building is the place to be during the Indiana State Fair through Aug. 22, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays.
Located in the northwest area of the fairgrounds, the Natural Resources Building offers information on all things DNR in air-conditioned comfort. While visiting inside, you can pick up the latest guidebooks on Recreation, Fishing, and Hunting & Trapping, along with manuals on boating, off-road vehicles, and much more.
Outside the building is the Fishin’ Pond, where children ages 5-17 can fish for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Outside at the amphitheater, which is next to the Natural Resources Building, you can check out the live reptiles at 10 a.m. every day of the fair, and on Thursdays through Sundays at 4:30 p.m. you can watch the live birds of prey program.
‘till next time,
Jack
