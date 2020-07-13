Library news
Batesville Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the library.
For more info call 812-934-4706.
“A Taste of Versailles”
Please join the Versailles American Legion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th for “A Taste of Versailles” on Water Street in Versailles (next to the American Legion). The event is open to the public and there will be lots of delicious food you can sample so go on an empty stomach. Each sample will cost $2. A kids menu will also be offered for $2. For more information all 812-621-1467.
