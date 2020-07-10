BATESVILLE - The Ripley County Humane Society (RCHS) "Pet of the Month" is Tessa a two year old Blue Blood Bulldog.
Tessa gets along very well with children and some dogs. She is full vetted and ready and hoping to be adopted into a "Forever Home."
The RCHS is a non for profit animal shelter that is dependent upon adoptions and the generosity of the public to care for the animals that are entrusted to the shelter.
Those wishing to adopt a pet or to learn how to provide support for the animals at the shelter can find information at their website www.rchumane.com. Any assistance is greatly appreciated. 

