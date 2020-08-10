The Ripley County Humane Society's Pet of the Month is Buddy, a 1 year old terrier-mix. He is a very playful and loving dog that is fully vetted and ready to be adopted into a Forever Home.

The RCHS is a no kill shelter that is dependent upon adoptions and donations from the public. Individuals wishing to help support the animals in many ways, can find complete information at their website: www.rchumane.com

The telephone number for the shelter 812-689-3773.

-Information provided 

