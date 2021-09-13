BATESVILLE – Batesville Memorial Public Library hosted their first Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on the first floor of Amack’s Well Coffee House.
Four local children’s authors read their work to the public under the umbrellas at 121 Shopping Village across from the coffee shop the first hour of the event. Next, author Sutton Bishop spoke on the writing process to a crowd gathered inside the coffee shop. The free event featured a passport program to encourage attendees to visit every author in order to win door prizes and offered gift bags to guests upon exit.
Organizers included Ripley County Tourism, Osgood Public Library, Tyson Library and Batesville Memorial Public Library, all members of the Ripley County Reads program to promote literacy, community and education throughout the county.
Batesville Memorial Public Library Director Kim Porter was impressed with the attendance rate, estimating approximately 125 attendees. She hopes to make this an annual tradition and have a full panel of authors speak at next year’s Author Fair.
“Everybody really seemed to enjoy the event,” Porter said. “The authors were impressed and excited that the guests asked about their personal writing styles and experiences.”
Twenty authors set up booths inside the first floor of Amack’s Well Saturday morning to share their works with the public. Many local authors had new books to sign and sell. Paul Wonning attended to promote his new book,” A Road, a Well and a Train: A History of Batesville, Indiana” as a part of the Ripley County History Project. The next Ripley County Reads Author Fair will likely change locations and is tentatively set for September 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.