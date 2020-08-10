RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County received a $10,000 donation from Lions Club International to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and disinfecting supplies to assist public safety agencies.
As positive case numbers continue to rise, COVID-19 response efforts continue in Ripley County. In an effort to support local response efforts, the Ripley County Health Department and the Ripley County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinated with Lions Club International to achieve a grant opportunity to purchase PPE and other supplies.
“We have been working with EMS, fire departments, law enforcement agencies and long-term care facilities throughout the entire COVID-19 response. We consulted with agencies to determine what supplies are needed now and what will be needed looking ahead,” Ripley County Health Department Administrator Holley Rose said. “Supplies that were purchased include gowns, medical gloves, cartridges for respirators, and disinfecting and hand sanitizer supplies. Also purchased was a portable UV-C disinfection system which is used to provide a rapid and highly effective method to disinfect surfaces and components to reduce the transfer of dangerous organisms. This can be used to disinfect EMS units, rooms and offices. Equipment and supplies that were bought from this donation will help in protecting the health and safety of the public.”
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.