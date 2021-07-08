GREENSBURG - The Rotary Club of Greensburg #3437 in District #6580 held its end-of-year leadership changeover during the regular weekly meeting on June 28, 2021. This concludes the successful year of President Tami Wenning leading the club. Wenning is the Executive Director of the Decatur County Community Foundation.
“Someday, I’ll be reminiscing about the good old days and my year as your Rotary President will be part of that story,” Wenning wrote in a keepsake letter presented to club members. “I’ll talk about the year of the pandemic and how our club didn’t fold and didn’t falter, but instead took lemons and made lemonade.”
Wenning pointed out several highlights of the 2020-21 year including conducting meetings via Zoom video as COVID-19 put an abrupt halt to in-person gatherings. The accomplishments included Rotarians wearing masks in the heat of the day while toting and providing mulch to finish a project at the Decatur County Family YMCA; a successful poinsettia sale, an online Christmas auction which raised its highest total ever; the Rotary Centennial Park project; the production of a 100th anniversary book; providing a District Grant to Meals on Wheels; securing sponsorship funds for the annual euchre tournament benefiting Decatur County Special Olympics without being able to hold the tournament due to the pandemic; and successful efforts in Cheer Fund bell ringing at Christmas time.
One of the highlights during the annual changeover is the presentation of the coveted Jack Hurst Award. The award is presented to a selected Rotarian who has stepped up with extra effort during the year and is named after longtime Greensburg Rotarian Jack Hurst. The award was presented to Daryl Tressler for his extra effort in leading the club in the creation of the Centennial Park sign at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets.
Wenning also presented a special gift to longtime club secretary Barb Jakad who has led the club in this important role for many years. Jakad is now passing the secretary baton to Past President Lora Williams.
Wenning turned the gavel over to 2021-2022 President Jenni Hanna, also of the Decatur County Community Foundation. Hanna presented Wenning with the traditional President’s gavel to a rousing thank you applause by the members. Wenning was also presented with the Avenue of Service Award from Rotary International.
President Hanna set forth her goals for the club during her tenure and made sure local Rotarians were aware that the meeting location is moving to the Decatur County REMC Community Room beginning July 12 at noon.
The new president had the honor of introducing the speaker for the day, the 2002 Rotary Youth Exchange student, Pratama Wangsit Bayuartha (Bayu), who was in Greensburg for a visit. Bayu is from Indonesia and is employed in the energy sector as a Drilling Solution Engineer. His family also attended the meeting, his wife Mia and son Ishe.
Bayu told the club he thoroughly enjoyed his year he spent living in Greensburg, first with then Rotarian Karin Harter and her family and with Rotarian Greg Rust and his family.
“Stepping out of your comfort zone is how you grow,” he said. “The year I spent in Greensburg helped me grow. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. The hospitality here makes it feel like I never left. What I miss most about Greensburg is the people of the community.”
Bayu played second base for the Greensburg Pirates varsity baseball team while in Greensburg and has been successful in coaching baseball teams in Indonesia.
The club closed the meeting with its traditional 4-Way test from Rotary International which states:
Of the things we think, say, or do:
First – Is it the truth?
Second – Is it fair to all concerned?
Third – Will it building goodwill and better friendship?
Fourth – Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
For information about joining the Rotary Club of Greensburg contact any Rotarian or visit the website at www.greensburg-rotary.org/
