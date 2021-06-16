RUSHVILLE - The Parks and Recreation Board met on June 8 in City Center in Rushville. President Mike Daubenspeck called the meeting to order and members heard updates from Park's Director Dan Burklow.
Burklow reported the hiring of Nick Innis, Jackson Tracy, Nicholas Pavey and John Alexander to work in the parks. He has been very pleased with the way they are doing their jobs. Waggener Community Pool is up and running and the pump is working fine. There has been 28 people hired at the pool.
Burklow also noted there will be movie nights later in the summer.
Carla Sharpe reminded those in attendance of the first concert of the summer concert series will be Saturday and all are invited to the free event.
The new Splash Pad in Rushville has had a great response to this point. A few concerns have come up, like slick concrete. Burklow said they are looking at companies to find a non-slick grit surface. The water for the Splash Pad is in a 2,000 gallon tank and goes through five different filters before recycled water goes back out to the pad. The water is treated and if the chemicals are not right, the pad won't turn on.
