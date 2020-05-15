Obituaries
Virgie Lou Pitts, 84
Thanks!
The Rushville Republican thanks the following persons for their subscription to and support of this newspaper:
Garry Watson-Rushville
Sharon Davies-Greensburg
Rush County Street Department
The City of Rushville Street Department will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. All trash and recycle routes will run one day later than normal. Monday’s trash route will be collected Tuesday, May 26. Tuesday’s trash route will be collected Wednesday, May 27. Wednesday’s trash route will be collected Thursday, May 28. Thursday’s recycle route will be collected Friday, May 29.
St. Mary’s Food Pantry
St. Mary’s Food Pantry continues to be open from 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday for scheduled pickups. Please call ahead to sign up or to ask questions at 765-932-2588 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. All Rush County residents are eligible once every 30 days.
NARFE meeting
The meeting for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 0813, scheduled for June 3, 2020, has been cancelled.
Rush County Fair
Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the dates for the 2020 Rush County Fair are likely to be changed and are still being determined. More information to come at a later date.
RHS/RCHS Alumni Association news
Tom Stumpf, President of the RHS/RCHS Alumni Association Board of Directors, has announced that this year’s banquet has been cancelled. The dinner, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at the Elks Club, will not be held due to concerns about the current pandemic and its possible impact on alumni members. According to Stumpf, next year’s banquet will have “twice the bang” since two 50-year classes will be recognized, the classes of 1970 and 1971.
Milroy Food Pantry
The Milroy Community Food Pantry will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 18, at Milroy Elementary School as a drive-through with pre-boxed food distributed.
Rush County Health Department
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rush County Health Department is cancelling the Immunization Clinic and Senior Screening for May. The programs will resume when when the courthouse opens to the public.
RCHS Summer School update
The Advanced Speech course offered during the RCHS summer school is a dual credit class through the University of Southern Indiana (USI). The class is open to juniors and seniors and a $75 tuition fee may be made payable to USI at a later date. Classes will begin May 28 and continue through July 2.
Primary voting
As a result of COVID-19 concerns, Primary Election Day has been moved to June 2. All Rush County polling locations will be open. Voting by mail can be made by requesting an application by emailing voter@rushcounty.in.gov or calling the Clerk’s Office at (765) 932- 2086. A mail application request must be received at the Clerk’s Office by May 21.
Rush County 4-H news
All face-to-face extension programming, including all 4-H events, must be postponed or cancelled through June 30. This includes Area 7 4-H Camp and the 4-H portion of the Rush County Fair. This does not pertain to the rides, food vendors, etc. portion of the Rush County Fair as the Rush County Fair Board is a separate entity and will make its own decisions regarding those events. Purdue University will be making a decision regarding the possibility of face-to-face July events by May 15 and the Extension Office will make that information available at that time.
Rushville Animal Shelter
The Rushville Animal Shelter is doing adoptions and intakes by appointment only until further notice. This is to help limit the amount of people in and out of the office at one time. To make an appointment you will need to call the shelter directly at (765) 932-4754, please note, we will not be using Facebook as a means to make appointments.
Unemployment Insurance Information
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is reminding Hoosiers that applying for unemployment insurance benefits is completed electronically. Hoosiers can apply on a computer or smart phone.
For more information on unemployment insurance, visit unemployment.in.gov.
Event date change
Because the health of our community is a priority, the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation will be moving its annual Bella & An Evening with the Fellas to Friday, July 31, 2020. It is our hope that this will allow our community the time to focus on our health that is needed and ensure the safety of our guests, friends, family, and neighbors. We look forward to seeing you on our new date at the end of the summer. Interested individuals and businesses can still purchase sponsor packages, tables, and tickets online at www.rushmemorialhospitalfoundation.com, by mail at PO Box 215, Rushville IN 46173, or by phone 765-932-7568.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.