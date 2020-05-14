Rushville Police Department
5/11/20
7 p.m. Cory J. Smart, 35, of Hartford City, was cited in the 1900 block of South SR 3 for improper lights and reflectors, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
5/12/20
11:26 a.m.: Agency assist requested in the 600 block of South Pam Way.
1 p.m.: Danielle Marie Stone, 24, of Rushville, was arrested in the 600 block of South Pam Way on a charge of domestic battery. A $10,000 bond was listed.
1:11 p.m.: Agency assist requested in the 900 block of East SR 44.
3:09 p.m.: Amy Nicole Sorrell, 35, of Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant. A $7,500 bond was listed.
4 p.m.: Agency assist requested in the 200 block of Conrad Harcourt.
6:22 p.m.: Cynthia D. Rayburn, 34, of Laurel, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 bond was listed.
7:05 p.m.: James Edward Sparks, 56, of Rushville, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe. No bond information was indicated on the arrest report.
7:27 p.m.: Agency assist requested on CR 700E near SR 244.
8:03 p.m.: Edgar R. Castillo, 30, of Indianapolis, was cited in the 2000 block of West SR 44 on charges of speeding (65/55) and an unspecified charge.
5/13/20
10:46 a.m.: Accident reported in the 1900 block of North Main Street.
8:51 p.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Rush County Sheriff’s Department
5:58 a.m.: Accident reported on CR 725W near Base Road.
11:16 a.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of South Pam Way.
12:01 p.m.: Nathaniel David Miller, 19, of Rushville, was arrested in the 600 block of South Pam Way on charges of domestic battery and criminal trespassing. No bond information was indicated on the arrest report.
12:27 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 6400 block of South CR 100E.
12:45 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported in the 900 block of South SR 3.
1:11 p.m.: Accident reported in the 900 block of East SR 44.
5:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5100 block of West CR 950N.
5/13/20
2:41 a.m.: K9 deployment reported in the 300 block of North Winters Way in Carthage.
3:34 a.m.: Jonathan S. Weaver, 35, of Carthage, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and resisting law enforcement. A $7,500 bond was listed.
12:31 p.m.: Trespassing reported on CR 100N near CR 900W.
7:01 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of South Pleasant Street in Milroy.
10:59 p.m.: Agency assist requested in the 1300 block of North Main Street in Rushville.
