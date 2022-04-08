Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 4
3:10 p.m.: Blake Andrew Chauncy, 23, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7 p.m.: Joshua Dale Biddinger, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
7 p.m.: Lauren Marie Hudnall, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
April 5
11:44 a.m.: Ray Winston Simmons, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 6
2:14 a.m.: Joshua Caine Ferguson, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary counts of aggravated battery.
8:22 p.m.: Lakota Joseph Tibbett, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 7
12:26 a.m.: Christopher Lee Howard, 34, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
6:39 p.m.: Henry Thomas Smith-Haas, 32, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 28
2:50 p.m.: Trenton A. Bowling, 27, Cedar Grove, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
March 30
10:40 a. m.: Amy J. Marshall, 46, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
March 31
12:50 p.m.: Erika D. Grundy, 34, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 1
5:28 p.m.: Haley B. Hunter, 30, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
5:28 p.m.: Kenneth R. Watson Jr., 41, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
April 2
Noon: Jeffrey M. Horn, 42, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Millhousen Fire
April 4
9:45 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 5033 S. CR 60 E.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 5
9:50 a.m.: Allen D. Herbert Jr., 34, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 6
2:20 p.m.: Joseph R. Brewington, 60, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:52 p.m.: Brittany Mefford, 25, Dupont, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:03 p.m.: Matthew C. Shera, 43, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:56 p.m.: Courtney M. Webb, 35, Aurora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 30
9:51 a.m.: Tyler Jay Thomas, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of providing obscene material to minors and possession of child pornography.
March 31
9:51 a.m.: Joseph William McDaniel, 40, Lewisville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
11:22 a.m.: Dalton Boyd Isaacs, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
4:02 p.m.: Travis Jay Dean Crump, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of marijuana.
April 1
12:28 p.m.: Taylor Patrick Atkins, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:54 p.m.: Brian A. Eck, 63, Falmouth, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:17 p.m.: Theresa A. Mounce, 63, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic violence.
April 2
12:44 a.m.: Willis h. Laird Jr., 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
1:48 a.m.: David Glenn Repass, 27, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
2:58 p.m.: Warren Lee Stephen, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and fraud.
11:44 p.m.: Starr Leann Hinton, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, minor consumption of alcohol, intimidation, and indecent exposure.
April 3
7:22 p.m.: Jonathan Dale Steen, 33, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
7:38 p.m.: Rex A. Harpring, 57, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
April 4
10:36 a.m.: Dustin Anthony Collins, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:15 p.m.: Melissa Gayle Cate, 43, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating while intoxicated.
April 6
9:03 a.m.: Christopher A. Hill, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
8:27 p.m.: Hunter M. Richey, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
April 7
12:56 a.m.: Colin Lee Shopher, 40, Daleville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of a syringe, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
2:07 a.m.: Michael R. Walton, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:12 a.m.: Brian A. Eck, 63, Falmouth, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
