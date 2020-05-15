WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business will offer its Sales Management and Leadership workshop May 27–28 as a hybrid, online program.
Participants will join the workshop remotely to view short, pre-recorded learning videos at their convenience in combination with live, interactive sessions with faculty and other participants. This professional development workshop will challenge participants’ assumptions about the evolution of the sales process and practice techniques for leading individuals to maximize their sales team performance.
“In this unprecedented time, sales managers must still encourage their sales teams to create value for customers, defend margins and generate sales,” said Scott Downey, center director and professor of agricultural economics. “The center has taken its years of experience in online learning to make this program available remotely. Participants will learn ways to maximize sales team productivity and harness tools for effective leadership through a mixture of practicing tools and engaging in live discussion sessions with faculty and peers. It is a great balance so that participants can avoid having to sitting at their computers for days at a time.”
In addition to Scott Downey, Dave Downey, executive center director and professor emeritus, will help facilitate the program. Additionally, experts Tom Dukes, director of quality at Community Ventures in Living; Sam Faggetti, customer development manager for Winfield United and agronomy marketing manager for Harvest Land Cooperative; and David Kucik, director of Purdue Crew rowing programs and head coach, will be featured in the program.
Sales Management and Leadership is designed for current and future sales managers looking to maximize effectiveness and develop leadership and coaching skills. Program topics will include the evolution of sales management, building resilience for success in challenging times, coaching at work and building a sales force.
The program rate is $2,195. Participants will gain access to learning materials one week prior to the program. Learn more and register at https://agribusiness.purdue.edu/program/sales-management-and-leadership/.
