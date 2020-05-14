The report of a single vehicle accident shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday resulted in multiple emergency departments responding to the 900 block of East SR 44.
Rush County Deputy Doug Keith was one of the first responders to arrive on the scene and found the driver still inside her extensively damaged vehicle.
According to the deputy, Taylor Burch, no age given, of Connersville, was traveling eastbound on the state road when shortly after exiting the Rushville city limits her vehicle drifted across the center line and entered a north side ditch. After traveling a short distance, the vehicle became airborne as it crested a driveway and struck a utility pole nearly three feet above ground level. The force of the impact severed the pole and the car came to rest a short distance away facing eastbound.
“The driver told me she must have fallen asleep prior to leaving the roadway,” Deputy Keith said.
After being checked by medical personnel, the Connersville woman was transported to Rush Memorial Hospital for unspecified non-life threatening injuries. The full extent of those injuries remained unknown at press time Thursday.
Responding to the accident were multiple units from the RCSD, Rushville Police Department, Rushville City Ambulance Service, Rushville Township Volunteer Fire Department and Davis Towing.
